One Parke County family has owned their farm for 100 years. Here's how the state honored them

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. -- In order to receive the Hoosier Homestead Award, your farm must be owned by the same family for more than 100 consecutive years and consists of 20 acres or more, or produces more than $1,000 in agriculture products per year. News 10 spoke to one Parke County Hoosier Homestead husband and wife who said their farm is their roots.

Marilyn and Marvin Rode are the third generation of the Lennie C. and Mary Pyle farm. Lennie C. and Mary, Marilyn's grandparents, bought 80 acres in Parke County on January 2, 1920.

"To have continuous ownership within the same family, uninterrupted, a lot of things have to fall together and fall into place and happen," said Marvin Rode.

The Rodes owned the farm for 6 years in the 1970s, sold it to Marilyn's parents, but bought it back in 1994. Since then, it's been under their ownership. The Rodes said they raised their children on the farm and that this land is so much more than just a farm.

"It is our roots. I mean we feel very attached to it because we have been here so many years. Land means a lot to both of us, so it's very important to us that we maintain it for our children and grandchildren," said Marilyn Rode.

Since the land purchase in 1920, the Rodes have expanded their acreage.

They now own more than 3,000 acres of land in surrounding areas.

News 10 asked the Rodes what they think Lennie C. and Mary would say about the progression today, and without hesitation, Marvin Rode said, "Wow. I think they would just wow."

The Rodes hope to one day pass this land to their children and grandchildren. All they want is to keep the land in the family.