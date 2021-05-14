Parke County crash leaves Rockville woman seriously hurt

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Deputies say speed was a factor in a crash that left one person with serious injuries.

It happened Friday afternoon in Parke County. Deputies said it happened on US 41 and County Road 900 South, in the county's southern portion.

According to police, a Michigan man was driving his truck south on 41 when he went to pass and hit a vehicle a Rockville woman was driving.

That woman was stuck in her car. Emergency workers had to get her out of the car, and she was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital.

Deputies said speed was a factor. The Parke County prosecutor will determine if any charges are coming.