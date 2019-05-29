Parke County coroner releases a preliminary cause of death after crash

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The preliminary cause of death has been released in a recent Parke County accident.

31-year-old Teresa McCullough died of multiple instances of blunt force trauma.

That's according to Parke County's coroner.

McCullough was killed in a crash on May 24 near Bridgeton Road and Jeffries Ford Road.

Police say Michael Thacker was the driver and McCullough's boyfriend.

Thacker was charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

Police searched the area for several hours before locating him in Vigo County.

He remains behind bars on $15,000 bond.