PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The preliminary cause of death has been released in a recent Parke County accident.
31-year-old Teresa McCullough died of multiple instances of blunt force trauma.
That's according to Parke County's coroner.
McCullough was killed in a crash on May 24 near Bridgeton Road and Jeffries Ford Road.
Police say Michael Thacker was the driver and McCullough's boyfriend.
Thacker was charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.
Police searched the area for several hours before locating him in Vigo County.
He remains behind bars on $15,000 bond.
Related Content
- Parke County coroner releases a preliminary cause of death after crash
- Coroner releases name, and cause of death for Sullivan County fire victim
- RJS Justice Services releases preliminary jail survey results
- County commissioners approved preliminary design for new Vigo County jail
- Coroner releases autopsy results for officer killed in shooting
- Coroner: Accused state lawmaker's death is apparent suicide
- Coroner ID’s Indiana boy killed in school bus crash
- Officials investigate death of Parke County baby
- Preliminary autopsy results reveal the cause of death for 20-year-old Mitchell Ridge
- Cause of death released for fatal four-wheeler crash
Scroll for more content...