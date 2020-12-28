Parke County animal welfare officials searching for the person who left a cat for dead in a crate on the side of the road

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Parke County Animal Welfare services needs your help.
They are searching for the person who left a cat inside of a crate on the side of the road on Christmas Eve.
It happened on Marshall Road in Marshall, Indiana.
Animal welfare says the cat is healthy.
If you have information, contact them here.
UPDATE: This little girl is not microchipped, but she is spayed. Her fur still hasn’t grown back all the way from where...
Posted by Parke County Animal Welfare Services Inc - PAWS on Thursday, December 24, 2020