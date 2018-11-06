PARK COUNTY, Ind (WTHI) – The Parke County Sheriff's office believes they know who stole a handgun from an Indiana State Police trooper's vehicle.
The suspect's name is not being released at this time.
The individual is being detained in Rosedale.
Sheriff Justin Cole tells News 10 the discovery of the suspect came about when officers were investigating thefts from several vehicles in the Rosedale area.
The sheriff says the suspect confessed to stealing the ISP gun.
Indiana State Police have been notified and detectives are on the scene.
The handgun was stolen from the ISP vehicle early Monday morning in the Rio subdivision in northern Vigo County.
The handgun was a .45 handgun with a state police logo engraved on it.
Related Content
- Parke County Sheriff's office has detained suspect in connection to ISP gun theft
- Juvenile detained in connection with Sullivan County school threats
- Vigo County Sheriff's Office looking for suspect in connection to gas station armed robbery
- Parke County Sheriff's Office warns of scam attempt
- ISP Gun Report Prompts Plea Deal in Murder Deal
- ISP returns from Colorado investigation
- Carroll County sheriff: ISP investigators in Colorado to question Daniel Nations
- Clark Co. Sheriff's Office giving out free gun locks
- Crime Stoppers: Two suspects wanted in connection to a credit card theft
- Crime Stoppers: Two suspects wanted in connection to thefts, burglaries at Futurex Industries