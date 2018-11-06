Parke County Sheriff's office has detained suspect in connection to ISP gun theft

PARK COUNTY, Ind (WTHI) – The Parke County Sheriff's office believes they know who stole a handgun from an Indiana State Police trooper's vehicle.

The suspect's name is not being released at this time.

The individual is being detained in Rosedale.

Sheriff Justin Cole tells News 10 the discovery of the suspect came about when officers were investigating thefts from several vehicles in the Rosedale area.

The sheriff says the suspect confessed to stealing the ISP gun.

Indiana State Police have been notified and detectives are on the scene.

The handgun was stolen from the ISP vehicle early Monday morning in the Rio subdivision in northern Vigo County.

The handgun was a .45 handgun with a state police logo engraved on it.