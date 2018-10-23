Parke County Sheriff's Office warns of scam attempt

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Parke County Sheriff's Office has issued a scam warning after they say a resident received a letter and what appeared to be a cashiers check in the mail.

Police say a Parke County resident received a check for $2,380 with instructions to deposit it at their bank.

After that, the potential victim was supposed to go to a store and make an $80 undercover shopper purchase and then buy 20 $100 iTunes gift cards.

The victim was supposed to keep $300 for 'commission.'

Police say if you are ever asked to buy gift cards from an unknown person or group, with the promise of something in return, it is almost always a scam.