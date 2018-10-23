Clear

Parke County Sheriff's Office warns of scam attempt

The Parke County Sheriff's Office has issued a scam warning after they say a resident received a letter and what appeared to be a cashiers check in the mail.

Posted: Oct. 23, 2018 6:44 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Parke County Sheriff's Office has issued a scam warning after they say a resident received a letter and what appeared to be a cashiers check in the mail.

Police say a Parke County resident received a check for $2,380 with instructions to deposit it at their bank.

After that, the potential victim was supposed to go to a store and make an $80 undercover shopper purchase and then buy 20 $100 iTunes gift cards.

The victim was supposed to keep $300 for 'commission.'

Police say if you are ever asked to buy gift cards from an unknown person or group, with the promise of something in return, it is almost always a scam.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 53°
Robinson
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 45°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 53°
Casey
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 52°
Brazil
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 53°
Marshall
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 53°
Cooler air continues!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Think Before You Post Campaign

Image

Frankenslam Poetry contest

Image

Pantheon Theater receives $2 million

Image

THN THS FOOTBALL PREVIEW

Image

jaquan keys

Image

Vigo County set to add 24 new jail staffers

Image

Make a Difference: Teaching Self Defense

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

Image

What would a kid do if they won the lottery?

Image

Vigo County Schools add new way to report bullies

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life