Parke County Sheriff Deputy recovering after a medical scare

A Parke County Deputy is saying thank you to the outpour of community support.

Posted: Jul 31, 2020 6:27 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- Parke County Deputy Chris McCann said the outpour of community support has left him speechless.

We spoke with him over Facetime. He told us he's sore but on the road to recovery.

McCann said he suffered a serious medical crisis a few weeks back where his heart stopped for some unknown reason.

This happened when he was driving home with his family from the movies.

He had passed out behind the wheel and was immediately rushed to the hospital. McCann was unconscious for four days hooked up to a machine.

While he was out an entire community lifted him and his family up. He wanted us to pass along this message to everyone.

"I can't thank you enough from making sure my family was taken care of mainly so they didn't have to worry about meals. Just the amazing backing of the community has been awesome," said McCann.

His next check-up is next week. 

McCann said he's hooked up to a heart monitor for the time being. 

