Clear

Parke County Residents...how is your internet? New survey hopes to help with improvements

The county will take all of that data to figure out how they can improve the internet, telephone, and tv.

Posted: Dec. 7, 2018 1:20 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - You can help make a difference to the Parke County community.

By filling out this survey, you can help improve connectivity in the county.

All you have to do is give your input on the internet service and quality.

The county will take all of that data to figure out how they can improve the internet, telephone, and tv.

The survey is open to Parke County residents only.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 34°
Robinson
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 33°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 30°
Rockville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 34°
Casey
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 20°
Brazil
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 34°
Marshall
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 34°
Dry and cold streak ahead.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday afternoon forecast

Image

Son speaks out about his father's murder

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Mostly sunny and cold. High: 32°

Image

Washington

Image

Loogootee

Image

Vincennes Rivet

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Festival at the Woods

Image

McDonald's and the backpack program

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder