Parke County Residents...how is your internet? New survey hopes to help with improvements

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - You can help make a difference to the Parke County community.
By filling out this survey, you can help improve connectivity in the county.
All you have to do is give your input on the internet service and quality.
The county will take all of that data to figure out how they can improve the internet, telephone, and tv.
The survey is open to Parke County residents only.
