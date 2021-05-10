Parke County officials get ready for Community Crossing Grant

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Parke County Commissioners and the Highway Supervisor spent Monday driving around the county, deciding which roads need repairs.

This comes in preparation for the Community Crossing Grant application that will be submitted by the county in July. Officials tell me that they try to keep their residents a priority when deciding which roads need to be repaired.

"We try to look at not just the Bridge Festival, where people come one time a year and drive the roads. We have people that live on these roads that need to drive them every day," said Parke County Highway Supervisor Randy Norman.

If approved for the Community Crossing Grant, repairs would begin in early 2022.