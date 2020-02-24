Parke County Poor Asylum is on the market

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) -- A property that once housed the poor is on the market.

The Parke County Poor Asylum in Rockville is for sale.

It’s located adjacent to the Parke County Golf Course and fairgrounds.

The property served as a nursing home in recent decades before closing in 2010.

It has sat vacant ever since.

Broken windows, busted door frames, graffiti-clad walls all show signs of vandalism that has been done over the years.

Eric Wolfe with Prime Real Estate Group says the current owner is ready to pass the property on.

"He's ready now to get it in the hands of someone else who can fix it up, restore it, and make a dream come true with a new business,” Wolfe said.

The 6.2-acre property has a price tag of $200,000.

The listing price includes the main facility, the old cell house, and a pole barn.

News 10 toured the facility on Monday.

Wolfe says the old cell house often attracts a lot of attention.

The cell house was divided into spaces for male and female residents.

Bars still cover the windows.

"I think the most shocking part was imaging that people lived here,” Wolfe said.

Tommy Kleckner is the Western Regional Director for Indiana Landmarks.

He says the property is eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places.

"It doesn't look like it's in great shape cosmetically. Structurally, it's still in solid condition, and it still retains the character-defining features that would qualify it for a listing,” Kleckner told News 10.

This could make the property eligible for additional funding sources.

According to Kleckner, every county in the state had a poor asylum at one point-- only 50 remain standing today.

Wolfe says there are a number of possibilities for the future of the property.

"So we've had lots of people reach out and inquire about potential multi-family investments, school, other healthcare facilities, so there has certainly been a lot of interest, and everybody has a different take on what it should be,” Wolfe said.

The facility is located on private property.

Wolfe encourages those who are interested in visiting the facility to schedule an appointment.