Parke County Police arrest two men in connection with string of local burglaries

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new information for you regarding a string of burglaries in the Wabash Valley.

Several business owners say someone broke into their restaurants and left with the cash registers.

Managers and owners of Terre Haute restaurants say these burglaries have created an even more difficult situation. That’s also as they continue to struggle with the negative financial impacts of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“It’s a bad time already anyway for businesses, let alone now you have someone going around doing this,” Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole said, “Hopefully they’ll be able to get some restitution and hopefully some of the other business owners will rest a little bit easier knowing that this will put a stop to it.”

Sheriff Cole says local police forces have been working together in recent months. Surveillance tapes showed a vehicle that these suspects were using.

A call early on Thursday morning reporting shots fired and suspicious activity sent deputies to a rural area in Parke County. That’s where they found the vehicle that matched the one in question.

Deputies arrested 19-year-old Devon Elkins of Terre Haute along with a male juvenile. They also were able to obtain a confession that tied these gentlemen to about 20 burglaries. They happened in Parke, Vermillion, Fountain, and Vigo counties as well as two counties in Illinois.

Sheriff Cole also said they discovered a large number of guns that had been stolen from Vigo County. He says he’s happy this situation is finally resolved.

“We definitely take these kinds of crimes seriously,” Sheriff Cole said, “I’m proud of my officers that took the initiative to go a step further. Us and all the other agencies have definitely been communicating with each other trying to share information and trying to get this resolved. Luckily we were finally able to do that.”

Sheriff Cole says the two will likely face charges in other counties as the investigation continues.