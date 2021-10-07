"...we've struggled with trying to retain employees." The Parke County sheriff says he needs your help

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Parke County Sheriff's Department is currently hiring full and part-time dispatchers, full-time jail officers, and a full-time deputy.

Parke County Sheriff, Justin Cole says the department is looking for employees who will be around long-term.

"It seems like the last few years we've struggled with trying to retain employees," says Cole.

Sheriff Cole says he has been working to get raises for all his employees and hopes that will help bring in qualifies applicants and keep them long-term.

He also believes that Parke County is the best place to be in law enforcement because of the support they receive from the community.

"We've always had a good relationship with the community. It seems like no matter what happens if it's an injured deputy or the loss of an employee, the community is always there," says Cole.

To apply for any of the open positions, click here.