PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- If you've ever been to the festival then you know just how much of a crowd it draws.

County leaders say right now they're planning the covered bridge festival just like they have in years past.

Jim Meece is one of the commissioners we spoke with.

He told us more than a million people show up to the covered bridge festival every year for those 10 days in October.

Meece said everything under the governor's back on track plan reveals that everything should be reopened by next month.

That's why they haven't canceled the festival.

Meece encourages people to practice social distancing and wear masks.

"Everybody that comes to our county, everybody that lives in our county is as safe as possible and they do things to try and maintain that safety so we will look at all the options that we have and we will comply with whatever restrictions we are given and if we're given none then hopefully life will be back to normal and it will be as it always has been," said Meece.

Meece told us they will follow any restrictions or guidelines that are and will be set in place.