Parke County Commissioner's Facebook post draws criticism

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- A Facebook post from a Parke County Commissioner has drawn a lot of criticism.

Multiple people sent us a post by Commissioner Jim Meece.

Part of it said quote, "hope you die a horrible early death, and your kids grow up worthless."

Meece confirmed with News 10 he wrote this.

Meece said the post was a sarcastic angry rant. He said he would never wish anything horrible like that upon anyone.

Meece said he got a text from someone about trash being dumped on a road near Rockville. He said he went to check it out and saw trash including dirty diapers, cigarette butts, beer cans, and rotten food.

He said seeing this aggravated him and he went to Facebook to voice his frustration.

Meece said the post wasn't to be taken seriously. He took it down and posted an apology.

"I didn't mean for anyone to take that seriously and so I apologized if you were offended by my choice of words and my sarcastic rant. Obviously none of it was serious and I don't wish death on anyone. I just want to ensure them that I wasn't out to get anybody or intending to offend anyone," said Meece.

Meece said he doesn't believe he should be punished for the post.