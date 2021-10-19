Parke County Cleaning Up After Covered Bridge 2021

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- On Tuesday, things around the square in Rockville were a lot quieter than they have been in the past ten days.

Sunday was the final day of Parke County's annual Covered Bridge Festival. After taking a year off due to COVID, the festival came back in full force this year. Jim Meece, President of Parke County's Board of Commissioners, said the turnout was quite large.

"Well, after this Covered Bridge, I think we're all tired," he said. "This was quite an event. This is the largest crowds I think we've had for years."

While organizers don't have exact numbers, there are other indicators. Meece said there was a heavy flow of people through the tents and traffic was backed up for at least a mile in all ways into the area.

Turnout was also based on the success of vendors. Meece said he spoke with several vendors who broke their own records.

"All the vendors that I talked to, and that's most of them," he said. "Have had record years. I think all the food shacks on the square did or even sold out or did maximum years."

Amidst the excitement of the festival's return, many were still cognizant of the threat of COVID. Meece said precautions were taken throughout the festival to protect everyone. Both hand sanitizer and masks were available. Still, Meece said people did a good job of protecting themselves.

"We encouraged people not to crowd up if there was a line," he said. "They would spread out. And you could see it themselves. People know to keep their distance between people."

While the county does not benefit directly from the festival, many community members may still see benefits. Meece said many local organizations should see a huge difference in funds from last year to this year.

"I'm sure their activities were controlled, limited last year," he said of the groups. "But, now, after this festival, they should have the funds they need to fund those activities. And I'm excited for all those people who got helped and get helped by those organizations."

Meece also said planning for next year's Covered Bridge Festival is underway. But, for now, he is pleased with the outcome of this year's celebrations.

"I think people were thrilled to have it," he said. "And they were excited to be out in the public and doing stuff and having a good time. You could really see it in their faces. They were having a good time."

