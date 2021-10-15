Parke Co. officials have a plan if severe weather impacts the Covered Bridge Festival

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Downed tree limbs and torn tents were common sights in Rockville on the evening of Oct. 11, but Parke County's EMA director said the storm did not come without warning.

"We worked through one of the PA systems in Rockville to notify people that is was coming. Most of the people in Mansfield and Bridgeton had gotten the message. We received enough time that people had either moved to their cars or were moving into buildings," said Chris O'Brien, Parke County EMA Director.

With thousands of people visiting Parke County during the festival, O'Brien gets a daily weather update from the National Weather Service office in Indianapolis.

While visitors are enjoying the food, shopping and fun, officials are monitoring for any potential danger.

If a tornado would be imminent, the county is ready.

"We would receive a warning from the National Weather Service. That's been a formal procedure that we have working all the time. That would go to our dispatch, and our dispatch would use one of the 13 weather sirens that we have throughout the county," O'Brien explained.

He said outdoor sirens are also capable of giving a public address with further instructions.

In areas without nearby sirens, O'Brien said police, fire, and other emergency officials would use speakers to warn of the danger.

The plans are in ready to go if needed, but fortunately, the worst-case scenario hasn't happened.

"When we talk to some of the people that have been here a lot, they'll mention the time when it rained a lot, or years I ago I think it snowed on one of them [the festivals], but there hasn't been any major disasters or anything," O'Brien discussed.

O'Brien said while there was some minor damage Monday night, no injuries were reported.