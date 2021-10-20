Parke Co. Deputy involved in a fatal shooting earlier this year cleared of wrongdoing - and then submitted his resignation

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Parke County sheriff's deputy involved in a shooting back in August was cleared by the prosecutor - and then resigned.

Indiana State Police says former Parke County Deputy Darian Lewellen shot and killed 35-year-old Chad Fiscus while responding to a domestic dispute call.

Police said Fiscus fired a rifle at officers.

Lewellen went to Union Hospital in Terre Haute after the incident, where he was treated and released.

On Wednesday, Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole told News 10 the prosecutor's office finished their investigation and cleared Lewellen of any wrongdoing.

Cole told us after Lewellen was cleared, he tendered his resignation to pursue a different line of work.