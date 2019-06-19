Park leaders discuss plan to fight invasive species at Dobbs Park

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Park leaders are working to battle an invasive species at a Terre Haute park.
Dobbs Park has had a problem with Asian Honeysuckle for some time.
Volunteers have been working long hours to combat that issue, but they need more help.
At a parks meeting on Wednesday, park leaders proposed the idea of bringing in Trees, Inc. for grant money.
Leaders say they aren't able to get the grants themselves.
It could take three years for the project. If it is approved, it would start next spring.
