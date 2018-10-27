Park honors former employee with ALS fundraiser

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An area park is remembering a longtime employee through an annual tradition.
Rea Park hosted a backward golf scramble Saturday. It was to honor Lyness Holler. Holler died after a battle with Lou Gehrig’s disease.
Instead of starting at hole 1 and working up, golfers start at hole 18 and work backwards.
Golfer David Kennedy said, “We're out here having a good time, playing with old friends, remembering old good friends. We've got some great weather this year so it's been fun."
All of the money raised today goes to ALS research.
