Clear

Park honors former employee with ALS fundraiser

Rea Park hosted a backward golf scramble Saturday. It was to honor Lyness Holler. Holler died after a battle with Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Posted: Oct. 27, 2018 8:17 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An area park is remembering a longtime employee through an annual tradition.

Rea Park hosted a backward golf scramble Saturday. It was to honor Lyness Holler. Holler died after a battle with Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Instead of starting at hole 1 and working up, golfers start at hole 18 and work backwards.

Golfer David Kennedy said, “We're out here having a good time, playing with old friends, remembering old good friends. We've got some great weather this year so it's been fun."

All of the money raised today goes to ALS research.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 47°
Robinson
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 42°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 49°
Rockville
Few Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 47°
Casey
Few Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 49°
Brazil
Few Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 47°
Marshall
Few Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 47°
Cloudy today, rain tomorrow.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather

Image

Week 11, Segment 3 In The Zone

Image

Week 11, Segment 2 In The Zone

Image

Week 11, Segment 1 In The Zone

Image

THS beats THN

Image

Light showers overnight, but a nice Saturday ahead

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

Image

Mitchell, Indiana haunted house

Image

The Clabber Girl sign is getting a facelift

Image

Emergency vehicle training in Vigo County

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Last chance to visit Pumpkin Works

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken