EDGAR COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Edgar County Coroner says the cause of death of a Paris, Illinois woman was hypothermia due to the cold weather.
Last weekend, 45-year-old Neva Martin was found dead outside of a rural Chrisman home.
Edgar County dispatchers received a 911 call around 10:30 Saturday morning. The caller said h Martin left his home around midnight the night before to go back to her home.
LINK | EDGAR COUNTY WOMAN FOUND DEAD OUTSIDE OF RURAL HOME
When he woke up the next day he said he found Martin unresponsive in his yard.
Temperatures dropped into the low-teens on Saturday morning.
The coroner says the incident remains under investigation.
Related Content
- Paris woman's cause of death ruled hypothermia; case remains under investigation
- Signs of Hypothermia
- Winter Weather Prep Week: Avoiding Hypothermia
- Bethesda Gardens resident found dead outside, hypothermia ruled as the cause
- Cause of death revealed for Paris fire victim
- Threat found in Paris High School bathroom, investigation underway
- Cause for Paris Family Restaurant fire still under investigation
- Sentencing process underway for woman in infant death case
- Paris, Ill. woman dies in overnight house fire
- Paris woman arrested on child sex crime charges