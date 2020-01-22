Paris woman's cause of death ruled hypothermia; case remains under investigation

EDGAR COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Edgar County Coroner says the cause of death of a Paris, Illinois woman was hypothermia due to the cold weather.

Last weekend, 45-year-old Neva Martin was found dead outside of a rural Chrisman home.

Edgar County dispatchers received a 911 call around 10:30 Saturday morning. The caller said h Martin left his home around midnight the night before to go back to her home.

When he woke up the next day he said he found Martin unresponsive in his yard.

Temperatures dropped into the low-teens on Saturday morning.

The coroner says the incident remains under investigation.