Paris woman arrested on child sex crime charges

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - A Paris, Illinois woman is behind bars on child sex crime charges.
After an investigation, police arrested 21-year-old Ashley Brown after a report of an inappropriate sexual relationship between her and a minor.
Brown was booked into the Edgar County Jail on charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, and solicitation to meet a child.
