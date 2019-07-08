Clear

Paris woman arrested on child sex crime charges

A Paris, Illinois woman is behind bars on child sex crime charges.

Posted: Jul 8, 2019 3:00 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - A Paris, Illinois woman is behind bars on child sex crime charges.

After an investigation, police arrested 21-year-old Ashley Brown after a report of an inappropriate sexual relationship between her and a minor.

Brown was booked into the Edgar County Jail on charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, and solicitation to meet a child.

