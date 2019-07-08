Paris man trying to escape the heat found dead inside of his vehicle

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - An Edgar County man was found dead inside of his car, and officials say the heat was to blame.

On July 3, police in Paris responded to a home on North Jefferson Street.

That is where they found 66-year-old David Long unresponsive inside of his vehicle.

The Edgar County Coroner pronounced Long dead at the scene.

His cause of death was listed as heat stroke.

Over the course of the investigation, officials learned Long was living in an unairconditioned attic. The temperature in the attic would reportedly reach 140 degrees.

Long's friends told investigators he would leave the bedroom, and sit in his vehicle to escape the heat.