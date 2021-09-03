Paris man charged, accused of abusing 8-month-old baby

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - An Edgar County man will face charges after police said he was involved in the child abuse of a baby.

The investigation started last month when the Illinois State Police received information about the possible abuse of an eight-month-old baby.

The accusations involved 25-year-old Shane Eslinger from Paris.

After their investigation, police arrested Eslinger earlier this week. He was charged with Aggravated Domestic Battery.

This investigation is ongoing. If you have information in this investigation, call (217) 278-5004 or email ISP.DCI.Zone05@Illinois.gov.