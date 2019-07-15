Clear

Paris man arrested for arson, accused of setting a home on fire

Police say the fire happened last week at a home on 420 West Washington Street.

Posted: Jul 15, 2019 10:55 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - A Paris, Illinois man was arrested on arson charges.

Police say the fire happened last week at a home on 420 West Washington Street.

When fire crews arrived, the home was in flames.

While investigating the cause, evidence led officials to believe the fire was intentionally set.

Police arrested 31-year-old Bradley Latch for starting the blaze.

Is was charged with residential arson, and is currently in the Edgar County Jail.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Rainy, Warm & Muggy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Out of this world exhibit kicks off at the Terre Haute Children's Museum

Image

Vigo County students prepare for their trip to Terre Haute's sister city in Japan

Image

New dollar store opens inside Honey Creek Mall

Image

Your chance to share your Eva Kor memories and condolences

Image

NAACP Community meeting

Image

Work nears completion at Vincennes Animal Shelter

Image

Overnight: Showers and a few thundershowers possible. Warm and humid. Low: 72°

Image

Hey Kevin July 15

Image

Organization receives donation to help build beds for children in need

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way