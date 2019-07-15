Paris man arrested for arson, accused of setting a home on fire

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - A Paris, Illinois man was arrested on arson charges.
Police say the fire happened last week at a home on 420 West Washington Street.
When fire crews arrived, the home was in flames.
While investigating the cause, evidence led officials to believe the fire was intentionally set.
Police arrested 31-year-old Bradley Latch for starting the blaze.
Is was charged with residential arson, and is currently in the Edgar County Jail.
