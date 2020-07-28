Paris man accused over driving 112 miles per hour while under the influence in Vermillion County

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police used stop sticks to stop a speeding driver in Vermillion County, now he's facing charges of driving under the influence.

Vermillion County Deputies clocked 27-year-old Dalton Seafler of Paris, Illinois going 112 miles per hour.

It happened around 9:30 Monday night on State Road 63 near U.S. 36.

After initially pulling over, police say Seafler drove off again.

Officers from other agencies found him near New Goshen. That's when police say they used stop sticks.

Seafler tested positive from cannabinoids.