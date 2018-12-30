Paris liquor stores seeing positive results for Sunday alcohol sales

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI)- Crowds of customers came in to "R & J Stores” in Paris on Sunday. While many locals like Scott Simmons was unsure of the to decision to make Sunday sales legal. His opinion has slowly changed.

"At first I was kind of against it. I guess it stands the reason I reckon. I mean all other cities and states do it. So I guess it’s helping places out," said Simmons.

For years R and J's relied only on Monday through Saturday sales. Now manager Max Edwards says sales are more scattered with some customers shopping on Sundays, but in the end is positive.

"I think it’s helped us for the better. I don't think it's a large margin by any means, but yes its helped us. Like I said it's a convince for the customers," said Edwards.

These Sunday customers are not just there for alcohol. It allows them to make other purchases as well to support the store.

“It’s allowed them to come here on Sundays to pick up their other items like tobacco and lottery that they customarily get Monday through Saturday," said Edwards.

The manager says R and J's best Sunday was actually last week. Edwards mentioned many shoppers were picking up items for their holiday celebrations.