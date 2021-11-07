Paris High School football ends their playoff run

PARIS, IL (WTHI) - A tough playoff game ends the Paris Tigers' football season.

Saturday afternoon the Paris Tigers welcomed the top-ranked Rochester Rockets.

This is the second round of Illinois High School Playoffs and let's just say it would be a tough fight for those Tigers.

Rough going for Paris almost immediately as Hank Beatty leaves the pocket and fights his way in for the Rockets touchdown, giving them the early lead.

The Tigers are looking to fight back as Brady Crippes looks deep but is picked off by Jack Teeter.

Paris went down 34-0 in the first half, but put up some points on board in the second half.

But it wouldn't be enough for the tigers to scratch up a win Saturday evening, with the final score 55-20.

Great season boys!