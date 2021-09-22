Paris family works to educate the community on rare disease their daughter lives with

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - You'll have the chance to learn about a rare type and uncurable disease.

Frontotemporal Dementia, or FTD, is a rare type of dementia that impacts younger adults.

In 2019 we introduced you to Kara Kirby. Kara was diagnosed with FTD at the age of 29.

As her condition continues to decline, her parents find strength in sharing her story and bringing awareness to the disease.

Coming up on September 27, an event in Paris is planned to help educate you.

It's taking place at Joe's Pizza from 4 pm to 9 pm central time.

See information on the event below:

WHAT: Need a dinner idea? Come into Joe’s Pizza or order take-out or delivery. This event is open to the public. We encourage you to come and enjoy your favorite Italian dish while also learning about FTD. Joe’s Pizza will be donating a portion of the proceeds from the evening. This event was created to educate and bring awareness to an awful disease that is often misdiagnosed and strikes people in the prime of their life. FTD is the most common form of dementia in patients under 60.

WHEN: September 27th, 2021

4:00 pm to 9:00 PM

WHERE: Joe’s Pizza

226 W Court Street

Paris, IL 61944

(217) 465-8588

IN HONOR OF: Kara Kirby Ike. Kara was diagnosed with FTD at the age of 29, shortly after the birth of her first child. It was a long road with misdiagnosis of post-partum psychosis. Kara was a thriving nurse, wife, and mother. She is now 32 years old and lives with her parents, Dawn and Tim Kirby, who are her full-time caregivers. As she continues to decline, we find strength and hope in sharing her story and bringing awareness and education to this cruel disease.

WHY: To raise awareness, improve care, and hopefully find a cure for FTD. This is a progressive neurodegenerative disease affecting nearly 50,000 in the United States and is the leading cause of dementia in adults under 60. This cruel disease robs people of their personality, ability to speak, care for themselves, move and behave properly and much more. FTD is commonly misdiagnosed as a mental illness as it presents that way in the beginning. Through the Food for Thought Campaign, ATFD has supporters across the country holding events involving food, education, and awareness.