Paris Theater set to reopen Friday, here's what you need to know before you head to the movies

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - The Paris Theater in Paris, Illinois is all-set to reopen.

The doors will open again for moviegoers on Friday. The theater will open at half-capacity.

Showtimes will also be spread out to avoid having too many people gather at one time.

There will also be social distancing markers and staff will be wearing masks. They would also like customers to wear masks as well.

They will not offer drink and popcorn refills right now, but you will have the option to have new cups, bags, and buckets for 50 cents.

