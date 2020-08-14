Paris School District No 95 helps all students navigate learning from home

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) -- Paris Union School District’s Remote Learning Center is staying open, even if schools go all remote. They are focused on helping bridge the gap between teachers and students.

If your child needs help with technical problems or academics the center is a phone call away.

We spoke with fourth-grade remote educator Ashlee Hiatt today about how important this is for the community.

She says she is thankful the Paris Union School District is still offering students the help they need in order to get a quality education.

Hiatt says, ”And let them know just because they are at home that we care, and we’re here if we need them. It’s hard for anybody whether you’re in person or not right now. So, we’re just here to help.”

The remote learning center is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m-8 p.m. They are open on Friday from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

For more information about the types of services offered, you can visit their website.