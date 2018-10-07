Clear

Paris Police release photos from Wendy's armed robbery

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - Police in Paris have released photos from an armed robbery at a fast food restaurant.

The robbery happened just before 10:00 Monday night at the Wendy's restaurant in Paris, Illinois.

Police say two men walked into the store with guns and forced the employees into a walk-in freezer while they robbed the store.

There were no customers inside the restaurant at the time.

Both men were described as being 5 foot 11 inches and 170 lbs, with medium builds.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.

