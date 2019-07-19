Paris, Illinois sunflower maze open for business

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - You don't have to go far this summer for some family fun.

L & A Family Farms has opened its annual Sunflower Maze.

It's in Paris, Illinois.

Workers started cutting the design in late June, and the flowers began blooming this week.

The farm has hours every day of the week.

This year, the farm is requiring people to sign a liability waiver.

To learn more, click here.