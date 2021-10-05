Paris, Ill. man killed in motorcycle crash, speed may have been a factor

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Police think speed was a factor after a Paris, Illinois man was killed in a motorcycle crash.

It happened on Madison Avenue in Charleston.

The Coles County Sheriff's Office says 43-year-old Paul Rosser was driving at a high rate of speed on his motorcycle when he lost control of it on a curve.

Rosser hit two parking blocks, went back onto the road, and then hit a parked vehicle.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he died.

Police say the crash remains under investigation.