Paris, Ill. man arrested in connection to woman's July suicide

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - A Paris, Illinois man is behind bars in connection to an ongoing death investigation.
Last week, 28-year-old Spencer Haley was arrested.
He is being charged with inducement to commit suicide, obstructing justice, and possession of meth.
Those charges stem from a July suicide death of a 21-year-old woman.
