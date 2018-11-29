Paris High School receives one of a kind program

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - An Illinois community college is reaching out to parts of the Wabash Valley for a big change.
Lake Land College is based in Mattoon.
On Thursday, leaders were in Paris, Illinois.
That is where they introduced its brand new plastics manufacturing program.
The college says skilled workers are in high demand.
The school will use the VoTech Center in Paris for classes.
Local leaders say it's a great fit and the school couldn't agree more.
The first program of its kind in 180 miles.
