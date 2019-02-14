Clear
Parents voice concerns on social media after Wednesday night school threat

Parents slowly came and went from Terre Haute South High School Thursday. Some were picking up their kids who were nervous, while others dropped their kids off.

Posted: Feb. 14, 2019 7:27 PM
Posted By: Garrett Brown

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Parents slowly came and went from Terre Haute South High School Thursday. Some were picking up their kids who were nervous, while others dropped their kids off.

Either way, everyone was concerned. Including Liz Jackson who first decided against taking her kids to school, but changed her mind later.

"A friend of his called him and had seen it and so they were concerned about it and he actually was really upset and kind of scared to come because not knowing what to expect," said Jackson.

Many parents took to social media voicing their concerns. You can see some of their opinions on our News 10 Facebook page.

Law enforcement said that everyone was in the right. Indiana State Trooper Matt Ames said kids who did make it to school were in a safe environment.

"There was less population in the school today. The students were very outgoing towards the police officers and thanking us for being there and making sure the school was safe for them to be there to learn," said Ames.

This is a situation that these parents and students hope will never happen again, but either way, it's a decision that will continue to weigh on everyone's mind.

"You know ifs it's a hoax, it's a hoax. But what if it’s not. It’s just happened way too many times and for not to take it seriously," said Jackson.

Reminder there is no school in Vigo County February 15th and 18th. Law enforcement will continue their investigation to get answers for everyone.

