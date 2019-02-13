Parents upset over Eastern Greene school board decision

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Heather Hudson is an alumnus of Eastern Greene. Her three children also call the school system home.

Hudson says, "Eastern Greene is the strongest it's ever been. We have a great administration, we have great teachers, we have caring staff, and I would like it to remain that way."

Hudson says while the schools are strong, changes by the board have parents like her concerned.

Hudson explains, "I think everyone is afraid of what could happen next. These three men were blindsided by not having their contracts renewed."

Eastern Greene's school board recently voted to not renew the contracts of three faculty members. That includes the school's baseball coach, football coach, and athletic director. Hudson says many in the community felt left in the dark.

Hudson says, "It is my understanding that the school board should not be in charge of personnel policies. Only to vote on the recommendations of the administrators."

News 10 reached out for comment to school board president Duane Long. As of early Monday evening, that request has not been responded to. Hudson explained that the dismissal has parents and teachers on edge.

Hudson explains, "The teacher morale has really decreased because of this event. There is the fear that they'll come in one morning after a school board meeting and be told you don't have jobs anymore."

Concerned parents have created a Facebook page entitled "Concerned Citizens of Eastern Greene." That page currently has almost 200 members. Hudson hopes the board will listen to parent's concerns.

Hudson says, "They need to show the dedication and commitment to us as a community and to the students, they're serving."