Clear

Parents told they could lose kids over unpaid school lunches

A Pennsylvania school district is warning that children could end up in foster care if their parents do not pay overdue school lunch bills.

Posted: Jul 19, 2019 2:05 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

KINGSTON, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania school district is warning that children could end up in foster care if their parents do not pay overdue school lunch bills.

The letters sent recently to about 1,000 parents in Wyoming Valley West School District have led to complaints from parents and a stern rebuke from Luzerne County child welfare authorities.

The district says that it is trying to collect more than $20,000, and that other methods to get parents to pay have not been successful. Four parents owe at least $450 apiece.

The letter claims the unpaid bills could lead to dependency hearings and removal of their children for not providing them with food.

“You can be sent to dependency court for neglecting your child’s right to food. The result may be your child being taken from your home and placed in foster care,” the letter read.

After complaints, district officials announced they plan to send out a less threatening letter next week.

Luzerne County’s manager and child welfare agency director have written the superintendent, insisting the district stop making what they call false claims.

Their letter calls the district’s actions troubling and a misrepresentation of how the Children and Youth Services Department and its foster care program operate.

Wyoming Valley West’s lawyer, Charles Coslett, said he did not consider the letters to be threatening.

“Hopefully, that gets their attention and it certainly did, didn’t it? I mean, if you think about it, you’re here this morning because some parents cried foul because he or she doesn’t want to pay a debt attributed to feeding their kids. How shameful,” Coslett told WYOU-TV.

The district’s federal programs director, Joseph Muth, told WNEP-TV the district had considered serving peanut butter and jelly sandwiches to students with delinquent accounts but received legal advice warning against it.

School district officials say they plan to pursue other legal avenues to get the lunch money, such as filing a district court complaint or placing liens on properties.

For the coming year, the district will qualify for funding to provide free lunches to all students.

The district underwrote free lunches for four elementary and middle schools during the 2018-19 year, and WNEP-TV said school officials suspect some parents did not pay their lunch bills as a form of protest.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 104°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 100°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 102°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 104°
Casey
Few Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 100°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 104°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 104°
Blistering Hot Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

7/19/19 AM Wx

Image

TH Rex

Image

Post 346

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Thursday marks graduation day for Junior Police Academy

Image

Five Terre Haute companies pitch business ideas

Image

Group plans to go door to door with a petition to stop jail rezoning request at former Stu's Golf Co

Image

Crime Stoppers: The Fifth Third Bank robbery suspect

Image

Wabash Valley nun appears to have been taken into custody during a Washington D.C. detention center

Image

Rockville woman killed in crash near Crawfordsville

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way