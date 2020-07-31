'This is what we stand for, helping out,' Local man hosts giveaway for kids in need

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Many parents are still feeling the effects of unemployment and COVID-19, making it harder to buy school supplies.

However, one local man is doing his part to help out.

DJ Shouse is hosting a backpack giveaway and inside of those backpacks, you'll find tools for a successful school year.

You'll find pencils, glue sticks, paper, and notebooks.

Shouse tells us the money came from donations and money out of his own wallet.

"People need help and if you're in the position to help somebody you definitely should. We are all aware of this pandemic, we've all been affected by this virus and everything going around. This is our way of ensuring that nobody is left behind," said Shouse.

The goal is to give out 100 backpacks.

Here's how you can get one for your student!

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Baesler's Parking Lot

A drive-up method, you must remain inside of your car and masks are encouraged

Your child must be present at the time

Shouse says he just wants the community to know they're not alone during these uncertain times.

"So it means a lot to me, it means a lot to my team, this is what we stand for, helping one another, helping the community, you know.. in any way that we can."

Shouse is still taking donations for the cause. To contribute, email DJ at lildarrell13@yahoo.com.