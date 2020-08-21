Parents speak after their daughter was abducted from their home

CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTHI)- It's scary to imagine someone abducting your child right from your own home.

But that's what one local family said happened to their daughter.

"Why...you wonder why...why did this happen," said an emotional, but grateful Crystal Mathers-Lawson. She told News 10 now, she hugs her daughter Madeline a little tighter now.

"I think we're all just kind of shocked with it and glad she's home. And glad she was able to do something so brave," said Mathers-Lawson.

Just days ago, the unthinkable happened. Mathers-Lawson said she had just gotten to work.

Her two daughters were at home alone.

She said Madeline had walked outside to check the mail but never came back inside.

"I had gotten the first call from my other daughter Laila and she said Maddy's in the trunk of a car," said Mathers- Lawson.

The person had driven off.

Police say the person was driving a Chevy model vehicle.

But with quick thinking, Madeline was able to escape by pulling the emergency trunk release.

She then called her sister and neighbor close by.

"It's hard to seem real as a parent. It's hard to think it's real until you're outside with her and she's scared to death and then you're like this is real," said Mathers-Lawson.

Mathers-Lawson said this has put everything into perspective for her.

Her message to everyone is to be more vigilant, even if you're in the comfort of your own home.

"I mean...they could be gone in a minute and the minute that you don't look. Count your blessing..that we're all sitting here," said Mathers-Lawson.

Police are still looking for this person and need your help.

They say if you know anything or have any leads contact the Clay City Police Department.