Parents share their concerns with sending their kids back to school

Parents are not just struggling to provide school supplies to their children. They're also grappling with the decision to send their kids back to school or keep them home.

Posted: Aug 1, 2020 9:35 PM
Updated: Aug 1, 2020 11:21 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- The start date for Vigo County schools has been pushed back to August 18th.

Parents we spoke with say they have an uneasy feeling as they prepare to send their kids back to the classroom this year.

Samuel Flowers told us it doesn't get any easier worrying about your kids.

"You're always worried about your kids all day every day no matter if you're at work home," said Flowers. 

For him, that concern has grown as he prepares to send them back to school.

"I honestly do not want to send my kids back to school. You want them to be in safety. you want everybody to know that your kids are taken care of when you're at work," said Flowers.

Recently, the Vigo County school corporation announced its "Return to School" plan.

The plan includes a virtual option for students who don't want to return for in-person classes but Nevauh Collins said she's ready to be back.

"I hate being at home 24/7. I'm ready to go see my friends and actually get back into the school and classroom because homeschooling is just not for me," said Collins.

She said she'll have to be at school every day and one of the things she and any others will have to get used to is wearing a mask, and keeping their distance. 

But Collins believes they'll be in good hands this fall.

"I think north is doing a good job. It makes me feel good about everything and how the community is keeping everything safe for us teens and kids to go back to school and get an education," said Collins.

The school corporation is planning advanced building cleaning and social distancing will be practiced whenever possible.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 180115

Reported Deaths: 7692
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1054934886
Lake11855440
DuPage11267510
Kane9069293
Will8443339
Winnebago3641122
St. Clair3507155
McHenry2866112
Madison209972
Kankakee165968
Rock Island154930
Champaign148619
Unassigned1344197
Kendall126223
Peoria125234
Sangamon95333
DeKalb80829
Boone72223
Jackson61619
McLean53615
LaSalle48018
Macon43423
Randolph4177
Adams3931
Ogle3685
Coles36719
Tazewell3358
Clinton33017
Stephenson3136
Whiteside30416
Williamson3015
Union27621
Grundy2695
Monroe26113
Knox2411
Iroquois2407
Henry1941
Cass19211
Vermilion1892
Morgan1845
Warren1790
Jefferson17617
Montgomery1386
Lee1362
Marion1300
Macoupin1273
Bureau1232
McDonough12315
Franklin1160
Jo Daviess1101
Douglas1032
Saline1021
Christian1014
Perry1011
Pulaski900
Woodford873
Livingston852
Effingham831
Logan790
Clark660
Mercer650
Jersey621
Washington560
White560
Fayette533
Johnson530
Shelby531
Moultrie520
Jasper507
Bond482
Cumberland462
Menard440
Carroll433
Gallatin420
Mason420
Lawrence400
Wayne401
Ford381
Piatt370
Alexander350
Massac330
Crawford290
Wabash290
Hancock281
De Witt270
Edgar250
Fulton240
Hamilton190
Marshall180
Greene170
Hardin160
Schuyler150
Brown130
Pike130
Clay120
Edwards120
Richland120
Henderson90
Scott90
Pope70
Putnam70
Stark70
Calhoun60
Out of IL30

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 66154

Reported Deaths: 2965
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion14432718
Lake6935267
Elkhart452176
Allen3509157
St. Joseph301579
Hamilton2410104
Cass17409
Hendricks1711105
Vanderburgh162110
Johnson1616118
Porter113039
Tippecanoe105311
Clark102345
Madison81264
LaPorte80029
Kosciusko79612
Howard78664
Marshall73222
Bartholomew72347
Monroe66130
Floyd65844
Noble61728
Delaware61452
Boone61346
Dubois60512
Hancock59737
Jackson5434
LaGrange53610
Shelby50026
Grant49329
Warrick47129
Dearborn44728
Vigo42410
Morgan41032
Henry35618
Clinton3413
White34110
Montgomery33421
Lawrence31727
Decatur30632
Wayne3049
Harrison26922
Miami2472
Scott24310
Daviess23519
Greene23334
Putnam2178
DeKalb2124
Jennings20612
Jasper1972
Gibson1943
Steuben1933
Franklin1919
Ripley1857
Perry17012
Orange15824
Starke1567
Posey1550
Wabash1513
Fayette1497
Jefferson1452
Whitley1436
Fulton1341
Carroll1282
Knox1250
Wells1242
Huntington1193
Spencer1103
Newton10810
Washington1041
Randolph1014
Tipton965
Clay945
Jay800
Rush794
Adams742
Owen731
Pulaski711
Sullivan691
Brown681
Fountain612
Benton590
Blackford512
Parke451
Ohio434
Martin420
Crawford400
Switzerland400
Pike370
Vermillion300
Union280
Warren191
Unassigned0200