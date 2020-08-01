Parents share their concerns with sending their kids back to school

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- The start date for Vigo County schools has been pushed back to August 18th.

Parents we spoke with say they have an uneasy feeling as they prepare to send their kids back to the classroom this year.

Samuel Flowers told us it doesn't get any easier worrying about your kids.

"You're always worried about your kids all day every day no matter if you're at work home," said Flowers.

For him, that concern has grown as he prepares to send them back to school.

"I honestly do not want to send my kids back to school. You want them to be in safety. you want everybody to know that your kids are taken care of when you're at work," said Flowers.

Recently, the Vigo County school corporation announced its "Return to School" plan.

The plan includes a virtual option for students who don't want to return for in-person classes but Nevauh Collins said she's ready to be back.

"I hate being at home 24/7. I'm ready to go see my friends and actually get back into the school and classroom because homeschooling is just not for me," said Collins.

She said she'll have to be at school every day and one of the things she and any others will have to get used to is wearing a mask, and keeping their distance.

But Collins believes they'll be in good hands this fall.

"I think north is doing a good job. It makes me feel good about everything and how the community is keeping everything safe for us teens and kids to go back to school and get an education," said Collins.

The school corporation is planning advanced building cleaning and social distancing will be practiced whenever possible.