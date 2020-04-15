Parents share impacts of children missing senior sports seasons

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Due to the coronavirus pandemic, schools have been forced to finish the year online.

That means no spring athletic seasons.

For many, that means searching for a new sense of normal without sports.

That includes Jill Fougerousse and her son Kip.

Kip is a senior baseball player at Linton-Stockton High School.

As a family that's spent most nights at the baseball diamond for years, no baseball this spring has been a hard adjustment.

"I feel like I kind of took the news harder than he did. Maybe being a mom, and worried about how his feelings would be about it, but he's been really positive. It's nice, a comforting feeling to me to know that he's in a good place. He had goals he wanted to achieve during the season. Not being able to see him work toward those goals is hard," said Fougerousse.

Although he didn't get a final high school baseball season, Kip will be playing ball at Indiana University next year.

Fougerousse said she's grateful she'll get to see her son play again.

For now, it's more training and trying to find a sense of normal.

"It's nice as a mom to be able to see my adult kids kind of interact with each other. They're spending time playing ping-pong and hitting golf balls in the back yard. You know, we've probably had more meals together in the last month than we've had for a very very long time," said Fougerousse.

The Patterson family is also in a similar situation.

Rachel Patterson's son Bryce runs track for Clay City Junior-Senior High School.

His senior season was also taken away from him.

"It breaks my heart because it makes it hard. I would love to see him participate in track with his friends and coach. His brother is actually a sophomore, and this was going to be their last year to run together," said Rachel Patterson.

Bryce will get to continue his track career at Indiana State University next year, but he knows not everyone is that lucky.

"There's a lot of guys that just don't get the chance to do this again. I'm just thankful that I get the chance to do this again at ISU, but I'm heartbroken for those guys that missed their senior season," said Bryce Patterson.

Both mothers said spending time with their sons and staying connected with coaches and teammates have made this all a little bit easier.