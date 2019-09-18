Clear

Parents share how expenses can add up with travel sports

A study by the Aspen Institute's Project Play found that families spend about $700 per year on their children's athletic costs. A local coach and parent shares how expensive travel sports can be.

Posted: Sep 18, 2019 10:29 PM
Posted By: Jada Huddlestun

TERRE HAUTE Ind. (WTHI) - Whether it's during the school year, summer recreation leagues, or travel ball, many kids are playing their sports year-round.

For parents, those costs are adding up and it's impacting families.

A study by the Aspen Institute's Project Play found that families spend about $700 per year on their children's athletic costs.

Now, those costs vary depending on the sport and league you're in.

Adam Wolfe is one of the coaches for the Wabash Valley Warriors Girls Travel Softball Team.

Many of the girls on his team are playing ball year-round.

He said expenses for parents can add up quickly.

"Gas to get there to the tournaments. Sometimes to Indianapolis. Sometimes to Kentucky. Sometimes local. Hotel fees. There's some tournaments that we play on Friday nights, so you have a hotel fee Friday Saturday. That can range anywhere from $100 to $200 a night," said Wolfe.

Those costs can keep kids away from playing sports.

"I've heard of several girls that were probably good enough to play travel ball, but their parents couldn't afford it," said Wolfe.

That's why many local travel sports teams do things to help keep these kids out on the field.

"I try not to let that happen. A lot of our organization we reach out to girls that might be on the fence. yes, she's good enough, but they can't afford the high fees. We try to fundraise as much as possible, so out of the initial pocket there's not a lot of expense," said Wolfe.

If you're interested in learning more about upcoming fundraisers or becoming a team sponsor, you can contact Coach Wolfe at 812-264-5674.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
Robinson
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 59°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Casey
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
Marshall
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Dry and Dusty
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Old National Bank Classic

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

ISU Football

Image

THN Girls soccer

Image

Parents share how expenses can add up with travel sports

Image

Marines kick-off annual Toys for Tots campaign

Image

Vigo County kids make donations to area homeless

Image

Company gifts ISU $1.3 million in software

Image

‘It’s taught me a lot…’ VCSC students build skills one home at time

Image

Trade jobs in demand across Indiana

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator