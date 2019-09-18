Parents share how expenses can add up with travel sports

TERRE HAUTE Ind. (WTHI) - Whether it's during the school year, summer recreation leagues, or travel ball, many kids are playing their sports year-round.

For parents, those costs are adding up and it's impacting families.

A study by the Aspen Institute's Project Play found that families spend about $700 per year on their children's athletic costs.

Now, those costs vary depending on the sport and league you're in.

Adam Wolfe is one of the coaches for the Wabash Valley Warriors Girls Travel Softball Team.

Many of the girls on his team are playing ball year-round.

He said expenses for parents can add up quickly.

"Gas to get there to the tournaments. Sometimes to Indianapolis. Sometimes to Kentucky. Sometimes local. Hotel fees. There's some tournaments that we play on Friday nights, so you have a hotel fee Friday Saturday. That can range anywhere from $100 to $200 a night," said Wolfe.

Those costs can keep kids away from playing sports.

"I've heard of several girls that were probably good enough to play travel ball, but their parents couldn't afford it," said Wolfe.

That's why many local travel sports teams do things to help keep these kids out on the field.

"I try not to let that happen. A lot of our organization we reach out to girls that might be on the fence. yes, she's good enough, but they can't afford the high fees. We try to fundraise as much as possible, so out of the initial pocket there's not a lot of expense," said Wolfe.

If you're interested in learning more about upcoming fundraisers or becoming a team sponsor, you can contact Coach Wolfe at 812-264-5674.