Parents receive musical open house opportunity at the Kindercenter

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Parents in Terre Haute received a sneak peek into a special program.

The Kinder Center held an open house on Tuesday.

It allowed parents with infants and toddlers to get hands-on with music.

The Kindercenter offers a music program called 'Kindermusik.'

It's one of the most popular music and movement programs for early education.

We spoke with the owner of the Kindercenter in Terre Haute.

She told us the program helps parents get involved with their children.

"I have had several parents over the years that I actually take it as a compliment that they said you taught me how to play with your child and its like, oh wow, that is the coolest thing that you could have ever said to me," Rhonda Mitchell said.

The Kindercenter is located on Wabash Avenue.