Parents receive letter from Wabash Valley based medical center saying their child's personal information may have been stolen

In a letter dated January 25th, the Valley Professionals Community Health Center alerted parents, saying they noticed suspicious activity on an employee's email account.

Posted: Jan. 29, 2019 12:55 PM
Updated: Jan. 29, 2019 1:03 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley based medical center has warned parents that their child's personal information may have been breached.

In a letter dated January 25th, the Valley Professionals Community Health Center alerted parents, saying they noticed suspicious activity on an employee's email account.

After contacting investigators, they learned the email account was accessed by an unauthorized person or people between October 26th and November 27th of last year.

VPCHC has locations in Terre Haute, Clinton, Rockville, Cayuga, Bloomingdale, and Crawfordsville.

The letter says the child's name, address, date of birth, social security number, diagnosis, procedure, treatment information, provider information, patient identification number, medical record number, and payment information may have been stolen. 

VPCHC says they fixed this issue and are currently working to add more safeguards.

They suggest people impacted by the data breach enroll in credit monitoring.

To see the full letter, click here. 

