Parents react to Vigo County School Corporation’s full-time back to school plan

Vigo County parents are reacting as students prepare for full-time, in-person learning.

Posted: Oct 1, 2020 6:17 PM
Posted By: Dominic Miranda

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County parents are reacting as students prepare for full-time, in-person learning. News 10 caught up with a parent of a Vigo County School Corporation student on Thursday to get their reaction.

The Vigo County School Corporation’s goal is to get all students back to the classroom full-time. Communications Director Bill Riley says he believes they are on track to do just that.

Amy Poirrier has three children in the Vigo County School Corporation. Two are in elementary school, but one has just begun his first year in middle school. She says he’s an honor roll student but has been struggling a bit with learning from home. That’s why she was relieved to hear the district’s plan.

“I work a full-time job and my mother works a full-time job so it’s kind of hard for either one of us to help with homework,” Poirrier explained, “He’s done so good in school so far. I don’t want him to struggle and go downhill now that he’s in middle school.”

Bill Riley says back at the beginning of the school year, their positivity rate was in the teens. It’s now only in the three to four percent range. He says that school just may be the safest place for Vigo County Children.

“It is possible that by having our children in school and masked up from eight to three with someplace to go has helped stop the spread of the virus in Vigo County,” Riley said.

Poirrier agrees. She says her children are very eager to go back to school, and she feels confident in the school’s safety guidelines.

“He [her son] actually says he really wants to be in-person learning so that he can ask the questions he needs to ask so that he doesn’t struggle with it,” Poirrier said, “I feel like all the procedures and steps that they follow to sanitize and to make sure our kids are safe—I feel like everything is positive.”

The plan is for all middle school and 9th grade students to return to the classroom five days a week starting on October 13th. All remaining high schoolers would return later this fall.

