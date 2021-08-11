'If you don't want to, you should have that choice...' Parents protest new mask mandate for Vigo County schools

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Parents in Vigo County are making their voices heard.

As we've told you before, Monday night the Vigo County School Corporation voted for masks to be mandated for all Vigo County schools. That decision has sparked outrage from parents and students in our community.

Signs at the protest say "VCSC stop smothering my kids" and "Masks can't stop a virus."

This protest took place outside of what will soon be the Vigo County School Corporation Headquarters.

"We just kinda wanted to show the school board that they didn't listen to us this week when we all went to the meeting to speak. All of us aren't going to bow down this year with the mask mandate. I know there are several people who are going to send their children to school without the masks," says protest organizer Jenica Yocom.

Organizer and parent Jenica Yocom says she recently chose to take her children out of Vigo County schools and put them in private schools. She says it's all about giving people the freedom to chose.

Do you think there should be a mask mandate for kids in local schools? #COVID19 #MaskMandates — WTHI News10 (@WTHITV) August 11, 2021

"I'm not against masks or for masks. I feel like for people if you want to wear a mask, wear a mask, if you don't want to, you should have that choice. Kids are probably the least susceptible at having extreme symptoms or death of this disease."

Thirteen-year-old student Jolene Smith says it's impacting her school years.

"They're like taking away our learning experience with the hands-on stuff and it's not the same anymore."

Dr. Rob Haworth, the Superintendent of the Vigo County School Corporation released a statement in regards to the mask mandate that reads in part:

"First of all, we respect the right to peaceful protest. Our common ground with all parents is that we want our students in school five days per week this year. Just today, Scott County School District in Austin, Indiana--a district that had a masks optional policy--moved to full remote learning because of quarantine numbers. It took that district 6 days to feel the impact of a mask optional policy. In the last few days, other large school corporations like Fort Wayne Community Schools and Wayne Township have changed from masks recommended to masks required in school because it gives schools the best chance to limit quarantines and keep students in school five days per week. After 8 days of school under a masks optional policy, Wayne Township had 461 students out because of a positive test or quarantine.

Locally, cases are increasing and Vigo County is orange on the state’s color coded map. Vigo County has not been at this severe level since last winter. This summer, when we approved a masks optional plan, Vigo County was seeing fewer than 20 cases per week. It is now normal for Vigo County to have 50 cases per day.

It is our hope that the Delta variant moves out of our community quickly, our local numbers decline, and we can return to our original reopening plan that recommended masks. Our board will review data at each board meeting."