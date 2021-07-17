Parents look to give back after their son was killed by an impaired driver

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Dawn and David Vasquez lost their son less than one year ago to a driver under the influence of drugs; now they are honoring his memory by spreading awareness of the dangers of driving under the influence.

July 25, 2020 is a day that changed the family's life forever.

"Nothing will ever be the same for us again," said Dawn Vasquez, the mother of Shawn, who was killed by a drugged driver.

Shawn was killed by the driver while working construction. The incident happened six days after his 23rd birthday.

"I'll not, not, get to be a grandma and things like that...and he'll never get to be a dad," said Vasquez.

After two months of feeling anger, sadness and heartbreak, the couple joined MADD (Mothers Against Drunk Driving).

Pam Kelshaw is the victim service specialist representing the Vasquez family. She has helped them raise over $7,000 for MADD.

They are doing this by hosting a 5k walk at Fairbanks Park. This event has the goal of raising awareness for the preventable crime of driving under the influence.

"they have put together this tremendous walk...I could not be prouder of two victims than I am the Vasquez family," said Kelshaw.

Saving others from a similar tragedy is the goal for the Vasquez family.

"That's what's important to us. We can't save Shawn, we can't bring him back, although, you know, I wish we could...but we can save someone else," said Vasquez.

Despite the heartache and hurt, they find it heartwarming to help others.

"To, to save others from what we're going through...it's, it's, priceless...to be able to do this. So we'll just...we're, we're gonna keep at it," said Vasquez.

That walk will take place July 24 at Fairbanks Park. To sign up or donate to the Vasquez family, click here.