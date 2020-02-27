Parenting class offered in Linton

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) – A class in Linton is connecting parents with resources.

The Greene County General Hospital and Healthy Start Communities that C.A.R.E. are hosting a parenting class.

The class aims to provide a space for parents to find support and education on a variety of topics.

Perinatal nurse navigators will share information on topics for new to seasoned parents.

Breastfeeding, safe sleep education and car seat safety are a few areas of discussion.

“Being a mom is hard. Being a parent is hard. We need to help each other to get through this. I just really enjoy being able to be that person to help guide them through,” Perinatal Nurse Navigator Nikki Page said.

The class is taking place at Saron United Church of Christ, 440 1st St. NE, Linton.

The next class is on March 10.

The class meets from 5 to 6 p.m. every other Tuesday.

This opportunity is free.

Questions can be directed to Carolyn Suniga at 812-847-4481 ext. 7328.