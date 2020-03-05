Parent of West Lafayette Community School Corporation being tested for coronavirus

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — An email from West Lafayette Community School Corporation Thursday morning stated a parent of a student at the West Lafayette Jr/Sr High school is being tested for the Coronavirus, COVID-19.

West Lafayette Jr/Sr. High School is about 100 miles north of Terre Haute.

At this time there are no confirmed cases of the Coronavirus in West Lafayette or Indiana.

According to the email, the student is not in school at the moment and has no symptoms and plans to not return until it is sure members of the family do not have the virus. Deep cleaning of all areas is being conducted out of precaution.

Earlier this week, The Tippecanoe County Health Department issued a "public health alert" for the virus saying there are no cases and the risk is low.

More information and links to resources on COVID-19 can be found on The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) page.